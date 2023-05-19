Congratulations Eagle Scout Cody Osborn!

Cody Osborn, of St. Joseph, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Osborn is a member of Troop 235, in St. Joseph, sponsored by Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church, Brian Jackson, Scoutmaster.
Eagle is the highest and most coveted award in all Scouting, and it is the last major step in the advancement program for a Scout. It is at this point that Scouting has achieved its purpose in the building of character, in the training for leadership, and in the practice of service. The final obligation of an Eagle Scout is service — not only helping those who follow them up in the Scouting trail, but service and leadership in their community as well.
Before a Scout becomes an Eagle Scout they must plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a service project for a religious institution, school, or community.
Osborn’s Eagle Project was resetting and cleaning five military stones at Mount Mora Cemetery. As a demonstration of leadership, Osborn planned the work, organized the personnel needed, and then directed the project to its completion.
Osborn is the child of Barry and Pamela Osborn and is a Senior at Central High School.
