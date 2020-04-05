The family Tom Downing would like to thank those who brought food, called, sent cards, and the visits during his illness and passing.

To the DeKalb Fire Protection District, the tribute you gave was so very touching and heart-felt. He would have been so very proud of all of you.

To Pastor Al Shirley, there is no one else that could have made the service more special than you. You made it about him and that was so very special.

To Rupp’s Funeral Home, thank you for the care, attention and guidance you gave us during this. There is no one better for care and concern.

From: Bonnie, Teresa, Lisa, Lori, Tommy and families