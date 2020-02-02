The family of Betty J. Duncan would like to express our gratitude to all of Mom’s many caregivers.

Thank you to Dr. Abbas, Dr. Hindupur; especially Dr. Sheth, her “go to” guy, whose expertise and compassion she greatly treasured.

We would also like to thank Peggy Rittscher, APRN, Dr. Mohan, Dr. Vietti, the Mosaic Life Care hospital staff, including Jill and Suzanne, with the SIM Team, LTACH, Mosaic Life Care Home Health (Ruth), Mosaic Life Care Hospice (Mindi, SW Kim, Chaplain Jim, Shelly) and Living Community.

Many, many thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Gower Convalescent Center. Last, but not least, a special thank you to Aunt Dorothy.

God Bless you all,

~ The children of BJ Duncan