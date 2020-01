Thank you to all of our friends, neighbors, and relatives for their kind expressions of sympathy following the death of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Bob Maxwell.

Special thanks to: Dr. William Rippe, from Mosaic Life Care; Sarah, Heidi and Krystal, from Mosaic Life Care Hospice; Courtney, from Freudenthal Healthcare; Decatur County Hospital, in Iowa; Riverside Healthcare; and the St. Joseph News-Press.

~ Alice Maxwell and Family