The Seventh Annual Strike Out Cancer event was held on Oct. 20, 2019. Over 125 local businesses and individuals donated items for a silent auction and 156 bowlers participated in this year’s event. Also, a raffle for a $500 Amazon gift card was held in Dec. 2019.

The donation to the Cancer Fund, at Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center, was just over $14,000, all thanks to the support received from the community of St. Joseph. This makes the total amount donated the last seven years to just over $77,900.

Thanks to everyone, who helped in any way, to make this event a huge success!

Kitty Karr, Organizer