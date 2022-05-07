My name is Mike and my sister is Sharon. We are the grandchildren of Rhoda Adkins and James Walter Rankin, both born and raised in Rosendale, Missouri. We are coming to Rosendale, St. Joe and Savannah during the week of May 16 through May 20, to find, talk to and share our family history with our cousins. We are both family history nuts and have found and identified so many family members, some going back to the 1600s and 1700s.
We are coming “home” to speak to and find out more historical information such as, where people lived, actual homes and farms, occupations, and family stories that would make our family members come alive on paper. We would also like to scan old and new family pictures and documents that would make them come to life on paper. Therefore we are asking cousins related to the following surnames to meet with us while we are there. The surnames are as follows: Adkins, Rankin, Eisiminger, Carpenter, Stark, Stokes, Riggins, and Kellogg. All information we obtain will be shared with everyone! Please pass the word on to your relatives. You can contact me at 801-808-6849 or email me at m4smith9@gmail.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.