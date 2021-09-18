The Bolckow School reunion has been postponed for another year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next scheduled gathering is planned for Sept. 25, 2022, in Savannah, Missouri.
For information, call Susan Miller McClaran at 816-428-2853 or Twyla Leese Hutson at 816-279-1440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.