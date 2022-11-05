AREME Chapter #461 Order of Eastern Star marks a century of benevolence and service.
Rhonda Allen, AREME’s Worthy Matron, greeted everyone by opening the celebration giving a brief history of the pride they have in this Grand Celebrated 100th anniversary, on Oct. 22, 2022, at the Masonic Center located at 605 Roubidoux, with a Mardi Gras party. All decked out with masks, beads, hats, Doubloons, umbrellas, crown, scepters, canes and top hats.
The dinner was catered by Boudreaux‘s restaurant, with their fine Bourbon Street cuisine.
The evening entertainment began with David Sandy, a local magician who professionally entertains throughout the United States.
You couldn’t celebrate Mardi Gras without the Mardi Gras Mombo being Performed by the Second Line Dancers to close the evening of festivities.
In attendance were AREME’s 50 and 60 year members, Willie Mier, Ellen Wallis, Katherine Chelew, Marcia McKee, Jan Patterson, Al Patterson, as well as current core members. AREME’s special guests were Mary Sisemore, Past Grand Matron, Ken Sisemore, Past Grand Patron, and Bill George, Past Grand Patron, Cari Mcqueen, Associate Grand Matron, Carla Wilson, Grand Marshall, Lila Brinley, Grand Adah, Glennie Kinnett, Grand Ruth, Raylene Perry, Grand Esther, Terry O’Dell, Grand Electa, Ronald Kribbs, Grand Warder, Vivian Price, District Deputy Grand Matron of the 4th district, and other guests from throughout the state.
During this historical time as we continue AREME’s Chapter journey that is truly dedicated to Faith, Hope, Charity, Truth and Loving Kindness, AREME begins the next 100 years striving to continue to build on the proud heritage of the Order of The Easter Star.
