5 Generations

Five generations are hard to come by nowadays, let alone capturing them in a photo. I would like to share our 5 generation photo taken in November 2021.
Marybeth Lau (center) born in 1933 holding her great-great-grandson, Baylor McPike, born in 2021. Back row from left to right, great-granddaughter, Jadynn Peters, born in 2002, granddaughter, Stacey Sharp, born 1981, and daughter, Kim Catron, born in 1957.
