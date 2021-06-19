William and Nancy Huss to celebrate 50 years!

Nancy Sue (Juhl) Huss and William (Bill) Joseph Huss will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26, 2021. They were married June 26, 1971, at the Zion United Church of Christ in Wathena, Kansas, by Fr. Placidus Kieffer and Rev. Howard Campbell.
Bill and Nancy’s three children, Kimberly Huss of Troy, Kansas, James (Michelle) Huss, of Overland Park, Kansas, and Jonathan (Stephenie) Huss of Troy, along with their five grandchildren, Audrey, Kaydee, Jason, Taylor, and Adam, will host a cake and punch reception on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 520 W. Chestnut; Troy, KS, from 2 to 4 p.m. All friends and family are invited. No gifts please.
Greetings may also be sent to them at 867 200th Road, Troy, KS 66087.
