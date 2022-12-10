William and Alva Lou Schottel celebrate 60 years!

William R. and Alva Lou Schottel are celebrating 60 years of marriage on Dec. 10, 2022. They were married at the Berlin Baptist Church, in Berlin, Missouri, on Dec. 22, 1962.
Their children are David (Annette) Schottel and Martha (Mike) Green, both from St. Joseph. They have six grandchildren, Caitlyn (Bret) Young, Hannah Schottel, Grant Schottel, Jaden Schottel, Rachael Talbot and Erin Molloy, and seven great-grandchildren.
Bill retired from MoDot as area supervisor and Alva Lou retired from Calvary Baptist Church where she served as their secretary. They enjoy spending time with family, attending sporting and school events for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
An open house for friends and family will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. at their son’s home, 10880 SE State Rt A, St. Joseph, MO 64507. Come and celebrate this joyful event with them.
If you can’t make it to the open house, they would enjoy hearing from friends and family celebrating this great day. If you would like to reminisce with them cards or letters can be sent to them at: 10880 SE State Rt A, St Joseph, MO 64507.
