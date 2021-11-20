WD and Pat Driskell are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24, 2021. They were married at the Immaculate Conception Basilica, in Conception, Missouri, on that date in 1956.
Their children are Jennifer and Steve Mullen, Becky and Martin Reynolds, Bill and Karla Driskell, Rhonda and Richard Campbell, Joyce and Jim Stewart, Kenny and Debra Driskell, Mike Driskell, Dawn and Mike Blackney. They have 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Their celebration is on Nov. 27, 2021, from 6 to 11 p.m., at the American Legion Hall in Maryville, Missouri.
Cards may be sent to them at: 814 S. Saunders, Maryville, MO 64468.
