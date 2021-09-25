Timothy and Penny Simpson Anniversary
Mary Vette

Mr. and Mrs. Timothy and Penny Simpson will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Sept. 25, 2021. They were united in marriage by the late Rev. Leroy Davis in 1971 at the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas.

Tim is the son of the late Bert and Rosalie Simpson. Penny is the daughter of the late Charles “Keith” and Thelma (Trant) Horner.

The couple has resided in Troy for the past 50 years. They are active members at the First Baptist Church. They have a daughter, Charleen, and a grandson, Christian.

A reception to celebrate the couple is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the First Baptist Church in Troy.

The couple would like to request your presence, not presents.

