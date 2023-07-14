The Fishers Celebrate their Golden Anniversary!

Steve and Kay Fisher, a couple deeply rooted in their Midwestern origins, embarked on their journey together that has spanned 50 years. Their love story began on a scorching summer day, July 28, 1973, when they exchanged vows in St. Joseph. Steve, a Navy Veteran hailing from Empire Prairie, Missouri, found his perfect match in Kay, a native of Willow Brook, Missouri.
Their first month was spent in a small apartment in Union Star, Missouri, before they embraced the rustic charm of a cold farmhouse near Empire Prairie. Here their family grew as two sons, Brad and Mark, entered their lives. The simple joys of rural living filled their days, and in 1979, Steve’s craftsmanship led them to a new home on a hill. It was there that their daughter, Melanie, completed their loving family in 1981.
In 1985, the Fishers bid farewell to rural life and relocated to St. Joseph. It was there that Kay and Steve established Fisher & Sons, their successful renovation and handyman business. Devoted and hardworking individuals, they poured their hearts into their work and family until Steve’s eventual retirement from Mosaic. Throughout their lives, they instilled in their children a strong work ethic, a love for learning, and the importance of kindness towards others.
Not only were Steve and Kay dedicated to their family and careers, but they also found solace and purpose through their involvement in ministry with The Assemblies of God. Guided by their faith, they made a positive impact on their community and cherished moments with their loved ones.
Now, as they reflect upon their journey, their children, Brad (Becky) Fisher, of Liberty, Missouri, Mark Fisher, of St Joseph, and Melanie (Donnie) Hollingsworth, of Lamar, Colorado, along with their grandson, Noah Fisher, bring them immense joy and gratitude. The legacy of Steve and Kay Fisher is one of love, resilience, and the unwavering pursuit of a meaningful life.
They would appreciate cards which can be sent to Steve and Kay Fisher, 4009 Gene Field Rd, Apt 11, St. Joseph, MO 64506.
