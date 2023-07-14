The Fishers Celebrate their Golden Anniversary!
Mary Vette

Steve and Kay Fisher, a couple deeply rooted in their Midwestern origins, embarked on their journey together that has spanned 50 years. Their love story began on a scorching summer day, July 28, 1973, when they exchanged vows in St. Joseph. Steve, a Navy Veteran hailing from Empire Prairie, Missouri, found his perfect match in Kay, a native of Willow Brook, Missouri.

Their first month was spent in a small apartment in Union Star, Missouri, before they embraced the rustic charm of a cold farmhouse near Empire Prairie. Here their family grew as two sons, Brad and Mark, entered their lives. The simple joys of rural living filled their days, and in 1979, Steve’s craftsmanship led them to a new home on a hill. It was there that their daughter, Melanie, completed their loving family in 1981.

