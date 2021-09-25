Don and Susan (Holeman) Barton, Fred and Beverly (Holeman) Mercer and Dale and Joy (Rainey) Holeman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversaries this past year.
Don and Susan were married in King City, Missouri, on Oct. 31, 1970.
Fred and Beverly were married in King City on March 6, 1971.
Dale and Joy were married in Gentryville, Missouri, on June 11, 1971.
Their children are hosting a joint dessert and punch celebration for the couples from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 608 S. Ohio in King City. All friends and family are welcome.
