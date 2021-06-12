Terry and Linda Carlson celebrated 60 years!

Terry and Linda Carlson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 11, 2021. They were married in Wakefield, Nebraska, at the Mission Covenant Church, on June 11, 1961.
Their three children are Pamela (Marty) Clary, Candi Harman, and Chad (Cailey) Carlson. They have 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 1914 Rosewood Terr., St. Joseph, MO 64503.
