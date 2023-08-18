Stevensons Married 70 years!

L.G. and Geraldine Marie (Brown) Stevenson celebrated 70 years of marriage on Aug. 15, 2023. They were married at the old St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 14th and Lafayette Streets, on Aug. 15, 1953.
L.G. was employed at Swift and Company, and Geraldine was employed at Montgomery Ward in the old downtown location, in St. Joseph. Except for L.G.’s stint in the Army from 1954 to 1956, they are life long residents of St. Joseph, although L.G. was actually born in a log cabin in Morgan County, Missouri, in 1933. The couple were both saved in 1964 at Lake Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, located at Lake and Alabama Streets, and have been members of the church since that time. They operated Stevenson Tax Service, in the southend of St. Joseph, for many years.
They have two sons, Steven and Timothy, along with daughter-in-law Brenda Stevenson, who has known them both since she was 14 and who has really been a true daughter to them since that time. L.G. and Geraldine have four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at: 5701 S. 22nd St., St. Joseph, MO 64503.
