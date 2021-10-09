Steve and Jean Faubion Celebrate 50 Years

Steve and Jean (Church) Faubion are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 15, 2021. They were married by Rev. Norman Smyth and Rev. John Howard on Oct. 15, 1971, at Hyde Park United Methodist Church, St. Joseph.
They have one son, Scott (Jeanette) Faubion. They have one granddaughter, Kiley Faubion.
A small family dinner is planned to celebrate their milestone day.
Cards may be sent to them at 405 Michigan Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.