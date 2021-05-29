Stan and Patricia Kapp 50th Wedding Anniversary

Stan and Patricia Kapp will celebrate 50 years of marriage on May 29, 2021.
They were married at Long Branch Christian Church, in Savannah, Missouri, on May 29,1971. They have lived on the family farm for their entire marriage.
Stan and Patricia are the parents of Amanda and Jon Mills of Liberty, Missouri, Nathan Kapp (deceased), and Tyler Kapp of Cosby, Missouri. They also have three grandchildren: Nathan, Regan and Luke Mills of Liberty.
Their children would like to invite family and friends to send cards to 16597 County Road 283, Cosby, MO 64436.
