Sarah and Wayne Siebern celebrate 50 years

On June 12, 1971, Sarah and Wayne Siebern took their wedding vows at Zion United Church of Christ, in St. Joseph.

To this union, one son was born, Steven Siebern, of St. Joseph, and two daughters, Erica Siebern-Pham, of Cerritos, California, and Deborah Siebern, of St. Joseph, who has taught at Bode Middle School since 2006. They also have three grandchildren, Caiden, Emma, and Isabella of Cerritos, California.

Sarah taught the fourth grade at Lake Contrary School for five years, and was a volleyball coach for 20 years at Spring Garden Middle School.

Wayne is a registered professional engineer who started working for St. Joseph Light & Power in 1970. Wayne held several positions in the areas of power plant performance, operations, and substation construction. Wayne retired after 47 years of service from Kansas City Power and Light Company.

Future plans for the couple include visiting grandchildren this summer.

Cards may be sent to them at: 5409 Anah St., St. Joseph, MO 64504.