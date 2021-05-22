Sam and Lillie Church celebrate 50 Years!

Sam and Lillie Church are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 29, 2021, with a gathering of family and friends at San Jose Steakhouse located at 4015 South Belt Highway, St. Joseph, from 1 to 4 p.m.

They were married at the R.L.D.S. Church, Ohio Street Congregation, on that date in 1971.

Sam retired from Sam Church Flooring Services, a family owned business, in 2017.

Lillie has been a homemaker and in early years helped with the business where she could.

They have two sons, Samuel Church (Angie), and their two daughters, Hannah and Heidi Church; Josh Church (Paula), and their daughter, Maggie Church, and son, Jack Church. They have a daughter, Emily Church Coolman (Tim), and their children, Charlotte, Lincoln, Luke, Ivy and Cora Coolman.

A cake reception is planned.

No gifts, please, but cards would be appreciated. Please send to:

Sam and Lillie Church, 12950 Mt. Moriah Rd., Gower, MO 64454.