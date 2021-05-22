Sam and Lillie Church celebrate 50 Years!

Sam and Lillie Church are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 29, 2021, with a gathering of family and friends at San Jose Steakhouse located at 4015 South Belt Highway, St. Joseph, from 1 to 4 p.m.

They were married at the R.L.D.S. Church, Ohio Street Congregation, on that date in 1971.

Sam retired from Sam Church Flooring Services, a family owned business, in 2017.

Lillie has been a homemaker and in early years helped with the business where she could.

They have two sons, Samuel Church (Angie), and their two daughters, Hannah and Heidi Church; Josh Church (Paula), and their daughter, Maggie Church, and son, Jack Church. They have a daughter, Emily Church Coolman (Tim), and their children, Charlotte, Lincoln, Luke, Ivy and Cora Coolman.

A cake reception is planned.

No gifts, please, but cards would be appreciated. Please send to:

Sam and Lillie Church, 12950 Mt. Moriah Rd., Gower, MO 64454.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.