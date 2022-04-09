Ronald and Estelle Gitthens celebrate 50 Years!

Ronald and Estelle Gitthens will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 13, 2022. They were married at the Central Assembly Of God, in St. Joseph, on April 13, 1972.
Their children are Renee Winkler, Brian (Rennie) Gitthens, Sarah (Bill) Nichols, and Aaron (Morgan) Gitthens. They have 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 563 Hunt St., Osborn, MO 64474.
