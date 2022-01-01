Ron and Kay Nielson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 8, 2022. They were married at the St. Columba Catholic Church, in Conception Jct., Missouri, by Rev. Richard Cleary OSB on Jan. 8, 1972.
Parents of the couple were the late Lawrence and Dorothy Miller, and Albert and Catherine Nielson.
Their children are Rhonda (Mike) Torno, of Liberty, Missouri, Tim (Amanda) Nielson, of Olathe, Kansas, Scott (Betsy) Nielson, of Maryville, Missouri, and Kevin (Stephanie) Nielson, of Bellevue, Kentucky. They have 10 grandchildren, Sam and Ella Torno, Ty and Eli Knaebel, Libby, Marlo, Hattie, Chase, Isaiah and Nash Nielson.
Ron is a retired farmer, having farmed in the Barnard, Missouri, area all his life. Kay is retired from Nodaway Valley Bank in Maryville.
The couple are planning to celebrate with a family vacation to Florida this summer.
Cards may be sent to them at 28605 State Hwy M, Barnard, MO 64423.
