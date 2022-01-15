Rollan and Mary Ann Spilker celebrate 50 Years!

Rollan and Mary Ann Spilker are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 15, 2022. They were married on Jan. 15, 1972, at the Christ Lutheran Church, in Pickrell, Nebraska.
Their children are Kevin and Wendy Pollard, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Gene and Jenny Pegler, of Platte City, Missouri. They have four grandchildren.
A card shower in honor of the couples 50th wedding anniversary is being held. Please send cards to: 15915 NW 122nd St., Platte City, MO 64079.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.