Richard and Pat Spencer celebrate 50 years!

Richard and Pat Spencer are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married on April 8, 1972, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Their children are Angie Dozier (Randy) and Rick Spencer (Chrissy). Richard and Pat have six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to the couple at 7013 S.E. State Route 371, St. Joseph, Missouri 64504. No gifts please.
