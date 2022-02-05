Raymond and Susan Heldenbrand celebrate 50 years

Raymond and Susan Heldenbrand will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary on Feb. 11, 2022. They were married on that date in 1972, in Cainsville, Missouri at First Christian Church.
The couple has a daughter, Shawna and husband, Shevon Koger, as well as two grandchildren.
A card shower is requested, and the cards may be sent to: 11393 State Highway 6, Winston MO 64689.
