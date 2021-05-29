Randy and Regina (Crosswhite) Harr will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 4, 2021. They were married at the Calvary Baptist Church, in St. Joseph, on June 4, 1971.

They have three children, Isaac Harr, Daniel (Amy) Harr, Lydia (Josh) Embrey. They also have 12 grandchildren, McKenzie Stolte, Mateo Harr; Sierra, Rosa, Ella, Josiah, Zakariah, Asa, and Lyla Embrey; Clover, Atticus, and Phoenix Harr. They have one great-granddaughter, Malani Stolte.

Randy is a retired school teacher having taught at Truman Middle School for 30 years. He is currently a Southern Baptist pastor in the St. Joseph area. Regina retired from Hallmark Cards.

They have always known the longevity of their marriage stems from God’s purpose, their deep love for each other, and God’s design for marriage.

The couple will celebrate with a trip to Branson where they began their journey together.

There is an Open House reception in their honor on Saturday, June 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 732 N. 22nd St., St. Joseph.

They would enjoy receiving cards. Cards may be sent to: 5516 Miller Road, St. Joseph, MO 64505.