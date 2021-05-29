Paul and Karon Fansher Celebrate 50 Golden Years

Paul and Karon (Schuman) Fansher are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 29, 2021. They were married in Oregon, Missouri, on May 29, 1971.
Their children are Jason and Davina Fansher, and Amy Fansher. They have four beautiful granddaughters, Phin-e, Serenaty, Josey, Trinaty.
When not enjoying life on the family farm with their granddaughters, Paul and Karon love antique road trips.
Cards may be sent to them at: 28375 Ventura Drive, Oregon MO 64473.
