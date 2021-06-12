Neil and Betty Reynolds celebrate 65 years!

Neil and Betty (Woods) Reynolds will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a reception at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 18681 U.S. Hwy 59, Country Club, Missouri, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021. All friends and relatives are invited to join them. No gifts please.

Neil and Betty were married at Savannah Avenue Baptist Church, in 1956, by Rev. W. L. Keeney. Their children are Kirk Reynolds and Kathy (Brian) Blair. There are five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at: 707 Randolph, St. Joseph MO 64505.