Myron and Evelyn Harr celebrate 60 years

Myron and Evelyn (Ruhnke) Harr will celebrate their 60th Anniversary Aug. 20, 2021. They were married on that date in 1961, at St. Paul Lutheran church in St. Joseph, by Pastor Theodore Schoeck.
They are the parents of three children: Lou Ann Dollar (Jared), Jefferson City, Missouri, Mike Harr (Jennifer), Savannah, Missouri, Dr. Jenifer Harr-Robins, (Garth), Vienna, Virginia.
There are seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
They would appreciate cards to be sent to 12659 county road 333, Savannah, MO 64485.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.