Mr. and Mrs. Fred E. Conner celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary

On June 11, 1961, Fred and Kathleen Conner took their wedding vows in Leon, Iowa, at the Loving Chapel Methodist Church. They will celebrate their 60th Anniversary on June 11, 2021.

To this union, one daughter was born, Christeen Conner Birdsell (Bob), of Stanberry, Missouri. Fred and Kathleen have one granddaughter, Jessica Birdsell Rolves (Jered), and great-granddaughters, Eliza, 5 and Addison, 2, of Albany, Missouri.

Fred enjoyed his career with the University of Missouri as an Area Livestock Specialist for 36 years. Fred has been instrumental in pioneering many progressive agricultural programs, as well as advising cattlemen throughout several counties. He also judged cattle in various locations in Missouri and throughout the Midwest. Fred and Kathleen have a registered Angus herd of cattle, which Fred enjoys very much in his retirement.

Kathleen taught high school in several cities, including: Perryville, Stanberry, Albany, and at Central High School in St. Joseph. Her focus was Library Science and Information Science for those districts. Kathleen completed her career as the Library Coordinator for the St. Joseph School District until her retirement, after 34 years. In addition, Kathleen loved planning fabulous vacations for her clients through her own agency, K.C. Travel, for several years.

Fred and Kathleen have always enjoyed traveling to various countries throughout the world and have been able to take their family on many wonderful adventures. A family celebration is planned and they are planning a trip to commemorate the occasion, in the near future.

The couple would enjoy receiving cards. They may be sent to: Quail Meadows, 5691 U.S. Highway 136 E., Albany, MO 64402.