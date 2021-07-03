Mike and Joyce Walter celebrate 50 years

Mike and Joyce Walter celebrated their 50th Anniversary on July 2, 2021. They were married on this date in 1971, at St. Patrick Church of St. Joseph.
The couple has children: Lindsey (Josh) Jamison of Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Brandon Walter of Kansas City, Missouri.
They also have three grandchildren: Gwyn, Henry and Betsy Jamison.
Mike and Joyce retired as Co-owners of St. Joseph Glass Inc.
A vacation will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.