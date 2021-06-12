Mike and Connie Rankin celebrate 50 years!

Mike and Connie Rankin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2021. They were married at Marvin McMurray United Methodist Church, in St. Joseph, on this date in 1971.
They have one daughter, Christina, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, with her husband, Brad, and their two girls, Abigail and Ava.
Mike and Connie
enjoy spending time with family and traveling around the country in their RV.
Cards may be sent to them at: 3001 Cambridge, St. Joseph, MO 64506.
