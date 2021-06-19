Melvin and Merelyn Sale of St. Joseph celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 9, 2021. They were married on that date in 1956, at the Nazarene church in Lincoln, Nebraska.
They have three children: Mary Kay (Rex) DeShon, III, Gary (Jenny) Sale and Linda (Vince) Kafka.
They have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to the honorees at 3401 Beck Road, St. Joseph MO 64506.
