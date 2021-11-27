Max and Sue Fannon celebrate 60 years

Max and Sue Fannon are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Dec. 3, 1961, at the First Baptist Church in Stanberry, Missouri.
Their children are Randy Fannon, David Fannon, Sherry Potter, and Tammy Panning. They have 9 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
There is a celebration in their honor at the Stoney Creek Inn on Dec. 4, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m.
