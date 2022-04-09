Marvin and Donna Huffman celebrated 50 Years Together

Marvin and Donna Huffman celebrated their 50th anniversary on April 8, they were married at Sparta United Methodist Church, in Faucett, Missouri, on that date in 1972.
Their children are Diana Iadevito (Anthony) and Andrew Huffman. They have three grandchildren.
A celebration is planned for family and friends at a later date.
Cards may be sent to 6310 S. 25th, St. Joseph, MO 64504.
