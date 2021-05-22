Lynn and Lois Jane (Pat) Barry are celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary on May 22, 2021. They were married in Cameron, Missouri, on May 22, 1955.
Lynn and Lois Jane Barry are celebrating their 66th Anniversary
