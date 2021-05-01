Lowrance couple to celebrate 67 years!

Laverne and Margaret Lowrance, Maryville, Missouri, are celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary on May 2, 2021. They were married on May 2, 1954, at the First Baptist Church in Hopkins, Missouri, by Rev. Norman Lewis.

A card shower is requested in honor of this special occasion. Cards and well wishes may be sent to: 1018 E. Cooper St., Maryville, MO 64468.