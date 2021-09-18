Lonnie and Janis Bryant celebrate 50 years!

Lonnie and Janis Bryant celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17, 2021. They were married at Woodson Chapel Christian Church in St. Joseph on that date in 1971.
Their children are Shannon (deceased) and Trent and Alexandra Bryant. They have three grandchildren, Juliet, Isaac and Asher.
Lonnie is retired from Johnson Controls. He is an avid fisherman. Janis is retired from Journey Baptist Church. She enjoys her flower garden and garage sales. Together they enjoy camping and biking at Smithville Lake.
Lonnie and Janis will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a trip to visit their family in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Cards may be sent to them at 18640 Ridgefield Dr., Cosby, MO 64436.
