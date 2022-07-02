Laverne and Sharon Elifrits are celebrating 60 years!

Laverne and Sharon Elifrits are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 6, 2022. They were married on that date in 1962.
Their children are Dale (Lisa) Elifrits, the late Susan (Steve) Merrigan, David Elifrits, and Darin Elifrits. They have 13 grandchildren: Heath (Carla) Elifrits, Jaqualine (Chance) McMillan, Shanna (Joe) Campbell, Dana (Eric) McGrath, Chelsey Merrigan, Ashley (Tyler) Schmitz, Tyler Merrigan, Bridget Merrigan, Clayton Merrigan, Cortney Merrigan, Nick Elifrits, Shelby Elifrits, and Brandon Elifrits; twelve great-grandchildren: Case and Rylie Elifrits, Warner and Samuel McMillan, Treyton, Jagger, and Jaxon Campbell, Rory and Riley McGrath, Lucas Schmitz, Caden George, Emiliano Mendoza, and a baby Schmitz and baby Mendoza on the way.
The couple lives in Gower, Missouri. They plan to celebrate with a private family dinner.
Cards may be sent to them at 308 Gregory Drive, Gower, Missouri 64454.
