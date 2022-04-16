Larry and Marcia Buhman celebrate 50 Years!

Larry and Marcia Buhman are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on April 22, 2022. They were married at the Seven Dolars Church, in Easton, Missouri, on April 22, 1972.

Their children are Lynn (Christina) Buhman, Clarksdale, Missouri, Christy (Branson) Cole, Edmond, Oklahoma, Lori (Seth) Boyer, Cosby, Missouri, and David (Taylor) Buhman, Navarre, Florida. Their grandchildren are Abby Buhman

Eva, Rena and Ian Cole, Gabriel and Nathaniel Boyer, and Alexa and Emma Buhman.

Larry worked for Powder River Equipment, Snorkel and Dearborn-Midwest Conveyor before acquiring Best-Way Truck Line Moving Company and starting Buhman Plumbing. Marcia worked as a registered nurse for Mosaic Life Care, formerly known as Heartland Hospital and Methodist Hospital, Children’s Mercy Hospital, and St. John Hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas, before serving many years as the school nurse for the Maysville R-1 school district.

Cards may be sent to them at 6324 SW Ketchem Rd., Stewartsville, MO 64490.

