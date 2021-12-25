Larry and Lynne Helfers 50th Anniversary

Larry and Lynne Helfers will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28, 2021.They were married at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, in Craig, Missouri, on Dec. 28, 1971.
Their children are Cody Helfers (wife Lori), Kimberly Helfers, and Dena Admire (husband Jedidiah). They have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at: 15173 Hwy 111, Craig, MO 64437.
