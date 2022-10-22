Ken and Wylene Dunlap are celebrating 50 years!

Ken and Wylene Dunlap are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at Fairview Church, in Bethany, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 1972.
The couple have two children, daughter, Kendra (Chris) Consiglio, Smithville, Missouri, and son, Cole (Erin) Dunlap, Overland Park, Kansas. They also have three granddaughters, Ashley and Haley Consiglio and Faye Dunlap.
Ken and Wylene will be hosting a cake reception on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Wyatt Park Christian Church from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. They request no gifts for themselves but rather give generously to Moila Shriners Children’s Transportation Fund (pays for transportation, lodging, and food to patients’ hospital appointments/treatments), Moila Shrine Temple, 701 N. Noyes Blvd., St. Joseph, MO 64506; American Red Cross (to help those affected by Hurricane Ian), at redcross.org or Red Cross of KC, 6601 Winchester Ave., Ste 110, Kansas City, MO 64133; or Wyatt Park Christian Church Care Portal (which helps local families in critical need), 2623 Mitchell Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64507. Thank you for your gift to someone less fortunate. Your generosity is appreciated!
Cards may be sent to them at 2801 Eastbrook Court, St. Joseph, Missouri, 64506.
