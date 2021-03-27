John Wayne and Janice Cluck celebrate 60 years

John Wayne and Janice Cluck of rural Wathena, Kansas, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the First Baptist Church in Wathena. They were married on Feb. 3, 1961, in Platte City, Missouri.

Hosting their anniversary celebration were their children, Randy (Julie) Cluck and Rhonda Cluck, both of St. Joseph, and John (Heather) Cluck, of Wathena. Their eldest child, Larry, is deceased. They also have nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

John Wayne retired in 1992 from Quaker Oats Co. in St. Joseph, after working there for 29 years. He later was manager of Rural Water District #5 and was named Kansas Rural Water District Manager of the Year in 2000.

Janice is a registered nurse and retired from Heartland Regional Medical Center in 2007. She also accepted several traveling assignments, which allowed them to experience their love of traveling.

Currently the couple enjoy spending time with family and watching the changing seasons from their rural home at 985 Sheridan Rd., Wathena, KS 66090.