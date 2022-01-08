John and Vickie Adams celebrate 70 years!

John and Vickie Adams are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Jan. 16, 2022. They were married on Jan. 16, 1952, at the Nazarene Church, in St. Joseph.
Their children are Lynn Masterson and Wayne (Wendy) Adams. They have four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Their celebration will be at Country Squire Theatre Room, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. Family and friends are invited. NO GIFTS PLEASE.
