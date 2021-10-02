John and Imogene Richey celebrate 60 years

John and Imogene (Hanway) Richey are celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Oct. 7, 2021. They were married at the Immaculate Conception Church in St. Joseph on Oct. 7, 1961.

Their children are: Judy (Mike) Hovey, Norma (Steve) Conant and John Richey, Jr. They were blessed with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A small family celebration is planned.

Cards may be sent to the couple at: 7130 Lundeen Dr. Country Club MO 64505.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.