John and Imogene Richey celebrate 60 years

John and Imogene (Hanway) Richey are celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Oct. 7, 2021. They were married at the Immaculate Conception Church in St. Joseph on Oct. 7, 1961.
Their children are: Judy (Mike) Hovey, Norma (Steve) Conant and John Richey, Jr. They were blessed with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A small family celebration is planned.
Cards may be sent to the couple at: 7130 Lundeen Dr. Country Club MO 64505.
