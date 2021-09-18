John and Carol Cates celebrate their 50th anniversary

John and Carol (Frank) Cates will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 24, 2021. They were married on that date in 1971 at the Savannah Avenue Baptist Church in St. Joseph.
The couple has two children, Kristen (Jeff) Parmer of St. Joseph and Jason Cates of Raymore, Missouri. They also have five grandchildren: Megan Parmer, Zachary Parmer, Alexis Cates, Maicy Cates and Ace Cates.
A small family celebration is planned.
In honor of the couple, cards may be sent to 2717 Commercial, St. Joseph, MO 64503.
