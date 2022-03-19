Jimmie and Patsy McDonald to celebrate 65 years!

Jimmie and Patsy McDonald are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on March 24, 2022. They were married in Savannah, Missouri, on March 24, 1957.
Their children are Mike (Vickie) McDonald, Stewartsville, Missouri, and Lisa (Marlin) Carter, St. Joseph. Their grandchildren are Cali (Preston) Punzo, Caleb (Casi) Carter, Riley McDonald, and McKaylee Carter (fiance: Johnathan Kiger). Their great-grandchildren are Regann Punzo, Grace Carter, Mason Punzo, Presli Punzo, Carter McDonald, Addison Carter, Sawyer Carter, Charlie Kiger, Gavin Kiger, Stone Carter, Webb Carter, and Sully Carter.
Jimmie retired from Overnight Truck Company and worked many years at Carnation Company as an over the road truck driver. Patsy retired from Heartland Health, Supervisor of Environmental Services and Volunteer Services. They keep active by attending Grace Calvary Chapel and Joyce Patterson. Jimmie attends a weekly Men’s Bible Study.
Please join us in celebrating Jimmie and Patsy’s 65th Wedding Anniversary on April 10, 2022, 2 to 6 p.m. at Fairview Golf Course, 3202 Pacific Street, St. Joseph, Missouri 64503.
