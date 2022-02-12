Jerry and Marilyn Lightle celebrate 50 years

Jerry and Marilyn Lightle are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 12, 2022. They were married at the First Lutheran Church, in St. Joseph, on Feb. 12, 1972.
Their children are Stephanie (Dustin) Smith, Scott (Ashley) Lightle, Jason (Christie) Lightle. They have 10 grandchildren.
They will be celebrating their anniversary with their children and grandchildren.
