Jerry and Linda Prewitt celebrate 50 years

Jerry and Linda Prewitt celebrated their 50th Anniversary on Feb. 12, 2022.
They were married on that date at First Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri, in 1972.
The couple has six children: Brian (Kari), Adam, Jacci, James, Ethan and Trevor.
They also have two grandsons.
Cards may be sent to them at: 404 W Price Ave., Savannah, MO 64485.
